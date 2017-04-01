Featured Boats
Featured Destinations
portugal
The charming country of Portugal sits squarely on the western portion of Europe's famed Iberian Peninsula. Notable as a point of departure for 15th and 16th century explorers such as Vasco da Gama and Ferdinand Magellan, Portugal offers a comfortable Mediterranean climate, exceptional sightseeing and deliciously diverse cuisine.
turkey
A destination perfect for those seeking adventure on a road - or should I say waterway - less traveled. With a thrilling mix of European culture and Asian influence, Turkey offers tourists with the best of both worlds, and can be best explored by boat rental.
british virgin islands
In the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles, due east of Puerto Rico and west of Anguilla, lie the British Virgin Islands. Spread across 150 square km (58 square miles) of blue Caribbean sea, the archipelago comprises more than 50 volcanic and coral islands, including the major islands of Tortola, Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke. Some of the smaller islands, such as Mosquito, Necker, Little Thatch and Norman island are privately owned. Saint Thomas, Saint Croix and Saint John are a geographically connected albeit US territory.
greece
Peppered with pristine white architecture atop islands scattered through the crystal mediterranean waters, Greece is a dream destination for any sailor. If you plan to visit Athens, Corfu or Skopelos, you are in the perfect place to hire a boat and begin your sailing adventure in Greece from these major harbours.
italy
Whether you plan to spend your holiday in Italy indulging in their exquisite cuisine or taking in their abundant history and culture, hiring a boat in Italy will be the perfect way to experience it all. Sail along the Amalfi coast and stop off in the beautiful Napoli or anchor down in Lake Como for a peaceful afternoon in this photogenic country. If you plan to spend a lot of time on the western coastline of Italy, a rental boat is the way to go.
Featured Articles
5 things to consider when renting a boat
If you’re renting a boat for the first time this sailing season, the prospect of getting out on the water
