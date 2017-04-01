Whether you plan to spend your holiday in Italy indulging in their exquisite cuisine or taking in their abundant history and culture, hiring a boat in Italy will be the perfect way to experience it all. Sail along the Amalfi coast and stop off in the beautiful Napoli or anchor down in Lake Como for a peaceful afternoon in this photogenic country. If you plan to spend a lot of time on the western coastline of Italy, a rental boat is the way to go.